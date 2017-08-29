Finding the right foundation is tricky no matter what — you have to consider the finish, the shade, the price, the SPF... — but it can be especially so for those with sensitive skin. If you're prone to redness, breakouts, and irritation, you also have to consider the ingredients in every formula you reach for. Who has the time?
That's why we turned to makeup artist and natural beauty expert Jessa Blades and dermatologist Vivian Bucay, MD, for the lowdown on the best foundations for high-maintenance skin. Both recommend looking for mineral-based foundations that contain safe, natural, non-comedogenic ingredients, but say it's important to consider all the other irritants that could be affecting your skin, like your food, shampoo, or face lotion.
Ahead, the pros share a few of their favorite options for every sensitivity level and price point.