17 Comfy, Cozy Knit Dresses Perfect For Sweater Weather

Once summer comes to an end, our roundup of best fall dresses instantly becomes a reader favorite. And we get it: We're all prepping for cool-weather 'fits, but we don't want to leave behind all our effortless dresses. One of our favorite ways to bring this often-summery style into fall is with seasonal materials. This time, we're honing in on one of autumn's most beloved fabrics: knits. Not just any kind of knit, either. We've scanned the internet to find the best fall knit dresses from stretchy silhouettes to ribbed designs, cozy cable knit styles, and loose sweater dress options.
Unlike summer's airy dresses, these warmer variations are not only less prone to wrinkles and creases, but they'll also keep you warm when the temperature drops. Brisk days and cool nights? No worries, we've discovered an assortment of minis, midis, and maxi lengths for your perusing. You can opt for a chic one-and-done long-sleeve knit mini by STAUD — it gives off the illusion of a sweater vest over a white button-down. There's even a Clueless-inspired yellow plaid mini from Anthropologie that movie fans and Y2K enthusiasts will adore. (Can you tell we're thrilled to curate new fall wardrobes?) Ahead, browse the 17 best fall knit dresses you didn't know you needed, and let us know what your favorites are.
