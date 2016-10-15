There Is A Sheet Mask For Every Part Of Your Face Now

We've been big fans of multi-masking at Refinery29 for well over a year. It's the idea that, in order to give your skin the best possible masking experience, one should apply different masks to different areas of your face. It makes sense — especially for those with combination skin types. While your forehead and chin may be breakout-prone, you may be dry on your cheeks. And those issues require a different set of ingredients.
Luckily, skin-care companies are beginning to get on board with the idea of multi-masking. Over the past six months, we've seen a major spike in what we like to call spot-training masks — masks that target specific areas of your face and deliver the exact ingredients needed. So if you're in need of hydrated lips or a lifted jaw, look no further. Ahead, we've rounded up a handful of the coolest new masks for specific zones on your face.
Luckily, skin-care companies are beginning to get on board with the idea of multi-masking. Over the past six months, we've seen a major spike in what we like to call spot-training masks — masks that target specific areas of your face and deliver the exact ingredients needed. So if you're in need of hydrated lips or a lifted jaw, look no further. Ahead, we've rounded up a handful of the coolest new masks for specific zones on your face.