When it comes to gifting, sometimes a thing doesn't quite cut it. As much as we love opening holiday presents, there's something to be said for the thrill you can only feel by experiencing it, rather than unwrapping it. For the "doers" on your holiday list, gifting an activity is a perfect way to satisfy the person in your social circle whose love language is literally...anything other than gifts. In fact, according to a recent study, receiving gifts is the most uncommon love language. So, we have a feeling your list is probably made up of a chunk of people who'd rather receive your love via quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, and physical touch. If you've been wracking your brain trying to come up with the perfect gift for the seemingly ungiftable, don't stress. We have searched high and low to make sure everyone on your list's needs are met this holiday season — because we can think of some way more fun activities than just unwrapping a literal box.
However, like all gifts, experiences can run the gamut, and it can be a challenge to figure out exactly which one is right for your giftee. That's why we've explored the wild terrains of every experience category to bring only the very best giftable escapades for every type of recipient. Whether they're into extreme sports, high-end dining, or binge-watching the latest streaming sensation, there is quality time just waiting for them. From group travel adventures to swanky couples' date nights to body-melting massages — even monthly subscriptions they can enjoy from their own homes (because experiences aren't just for the adventurous, you know?), we've compiled the 24 best experience gifts you could ever want. Keep reading to browse our suggestions so you can purchase with confidence for the hard-to-shop-for "doer" on your list.
Food Experience Gifts
One activity that's destined to please everyone on your holiday shopping list? Eating. Nothing says happy holidays quite like some delectable food. Whether you're down to consume a large hunk of brie from an Oprah-approved charcuterie board, receive a monthly wine basket from Harry & David, or get a gift certificate to use towards a fancy night out, there are tons of food-based experience gifts readily available. Our personal fav? A cooking class at Sur La Table. The retailer has tons of locations nationwide, and classes include everything from how to cook a perfect dinner party to decorating holiday cookies. Plus, you can always gift food, but how cool is it to gift the skill of cooking (teach a man to fish, etc etc, are we right?)
Learning Experience Gifts
Speaking of teaching, cooking classes aren't the only learning experience available for gifting this holiday season. There are classes galore available on platforms like MasterClass, where you can learn anything from how to be a great leader from Anna Wintour to filmmaking from Martin Scorsese for one flat fee. You can even get a family subscription that can be used across multiple devices for the household who loves to learn together. If you know someone language-curious, you can't do better than Rosetta Stone. With 25 languages to learn and a lifetime of access, it'll stimulate anyone's mind to the max. Our personal favorite? We love to gift either Kindle Unlimited or Audible subscriptions to our most voracious reading buddies. Not only is it so easy to gift (Amazon could not make it easier!), but you can gift them a free three-month trial, so it costs exactly zero dollars for you upfront.
Travel Experience Gifts
For your most adventurous friend, Virgin Experience Gifts is chock full of once-in-a-lifetime giftable experiences from air balloon rides to zombie scavenger hunts and more. Feeling overwhelmed by possibilities? You can always load up an eGiftcard and let your friend choose their own adventure. If your wanderlusting friend is looking for something lower key, platforms like Getaway House and Airbnb have experience gifts for a cozy cabin or a dreamy city trip. Feeling extra generous? ResortPass lets you book a day trip to a local luxury resort for the ultimate relaxing staycation. No matter what kind of travel bug they have, they're sure to find pleasure in one of these incredible trips.
Wellness Experience Gifts
Your most stressed-out friend isn't looking for quality time — they're looking for some downtime. Luckily, when it comes to self-care experiences, the internet is bursting with options. For someone who wants to get back into their yoga habits, AloYoga's platform, AloMoves, has both six and year-long subscription options that include unlimited classes for multiple goals, activities, and even experience levels. If yoga is too active for their busy brain, apps like Calm and Headspace help unwind even the most tangled-up thoughts. Not sure what kind of relaxation or wellness they'd prefer? Spafinder will do all the work for you. With a wide range of affordable services from massages to nail art, you really can't go wrong. For those interested in holistic healing, HigherDOSE has lymphatic draining massages, saunas, and more for some serious business luxury wellness experiences.
Pop Culture Experience Gifts
Whether your bestie is a Survivor buff, an expert on all things Real Housewives, or is deep into her Priscilla phase after this fall's biopic, Cameo has a wide range of pop culture stars ready to deliver an epic message for them to experience. Or, if you're willing to wade through some virtual lines, grabbing a pair of tickets to a concert or sports match on Ticketmaster is always a good idea. Perhaps your friend is more of a Broadway baby and has been dying to celebrate Wicked's 20th anniversary? TodayTix is filled with tickets aplenty for everything their song-loving hearts could ever want. And for the museum crowd, everywhere from the Met to the Botanic Gardens offers memberships so you can immerse yourself in culture all year long.
Wildcard Experience Gifts
Still not sure what kind of experience gift is right for your giftee? We suggest browsing through some smaller retailers like Etsy and Uncommon Goods for some niche experiences. We found experiences for a wide variety of interests, from astrology readings to interactive flower-arranging to sports car racing, and even sessions with house cleaners. No interest is too niche to celebrate.