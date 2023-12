At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of ourmarket picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.When it comes to gifting, sometimes a thing doesn't quite cut it. As much as we love opening holiday presents , there's something to be said for the thrill you can only feel by experiencing it, rather than unwrapping it. For the "doers" on your holiday list, gifting an activity is a perfect way to satisfy the person in your social circle whose love language is literally...anything other than gifts. In fact, according to a recent study , receiving gifts is the most uncommon love language. So, we have a feeling your list is probably made up of a chunk of people who'd rather receive your love via quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, and physical touch. If you've been wracking your brain trying to come up with the perfect gift for the seemingly ungiftable, don't stress. We have searched high and low to make sure everyone on your list's needs are met this holiday season — because we can think of some way more fun activities than just unwrapping a literal box.However, like all gifts, experiences can run the gamut, and it can be a challenge to figure out exactly which one is right for your giftee. That's why we've explored the wild terrains of every experience category to bring only the very best giftable escapades for every type of recipient. Whether they're into extreme sports, high-end dining, or binge-watching the latest streaming sensation, there is quality time just waiting for them. From group travel adventures to swanky couples' date nights to body-melting massages — even monthly subscriptions they can enjoy from their own homes (because experiences aren't just for the adventurous, you know?), we've compiled the 24 best experience gifts you could ever want. Keep reading to browse our suggestions so you can purchase with confidence for the hard-to-shop-for "doer" on your list.