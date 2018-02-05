The Best Drugstore Foundations For Oily Skin Types

There are a lot of upsides to having oily skin. For example, you always have a built-in glow, rarely suffer from annoying dry patches, and some even believe that producing more oil might help prevent wrinkles. Still, while having active sebaceous glands might have its moments, oily skin can make wearing foundation a struggle — namely because oily skin tends to make whatever you put on top of it slide right off.
This phenomenon often manifests itself in frustrating ways, like answering the phone only to find half your face smeared all over the screen afterwards or looking in the mirror at noon to see the zit you artfully concealed a few hours ago in full view. It's moments like these that turn makeup from a form of expression to an anxiety-inducing pain in the ass. Luckily, a good mattifying foundation can really help.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite oil-controlling and long-wearing formulas. Oh, and did we mention they're cheap, too? It's a win-win, ahead.