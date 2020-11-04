12 Subscription Boxes Made For Very Good Doggos

Dogs didn't earn the title of (wo)man's best friend for nothing. Aside from all that floofy cuteness, our non-human companions have a way of delivering pure joy into our worlds without fail — especially during the trainwreck that is 2020. If you ever find yourself staring adoringly at your pup, wondering how you could ever repay them for all their loyalty and support, then we've got good news: there's a subscription box for that.
While fur-friendly beauty products and tasty new kibble are a good place to start, a personalized subscription box based on the unique needs and interests of your very good doggo is even better. Not only can you pick and choose the best toys, treats, products, and activities you know your pet will love, but you can also arrange for recurring shipments of the stuff. From locally-sourced yak chews to healthy meal recipes, fancy supplements, and vegan skincare items (yep, that's a thing), there's a wide variety of goods you can have sent straight to your pupper's doorstep. Ahead, find 12 of these subscription services for your precious pooch to enjoy on the regular.
