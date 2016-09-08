The Lazy Girls' Guide To The Most Productive Weekend EVER

The start of fall is the start of our lazy season. It's the precursor to days spent indoors sipping hot chocolate (and feeling less guilty about bingeing Gilmore Girls all day long). All too soon, it'll be cold and wet, and the thought of leaving your apartment to face the elements is just unbearable.



That's when apps become a necessity. You've probably used TaskRabbit for help with moving or ordered Seamless on a Monday night. But there are other apps and services that make it possible to actually run a full day's errands without leaving your couch.



You can have a stylist come cut your hair, a delivery person return your online shopping purchases that didn't fit quite right, and even a trainer to lead you through a yoga session. Some might call this being lazy. We prefer to think of it as a way to have the most productive (but still relaxing) day, ever. Think about it: You won't have to deal with traffic or lugging around bags. Plus, you can even save some money while you're at it.



On a chilly day — or just a day when you could really use some R & R — try out these seven apps.

