Dads have a unique brand of humor all their own, and no platform more perfectly frames that humor than text messages. Whether it's bestowing valuable life advice, sharing a corny joke, or making a facepalm-worthy pun, dad humor is best served as a Dad Text.
While we've tried to get our pops' to embrace newer means of communication, such as Snapchat, the Dad Snap is still a unicorn. But that's okay. One thing's for sure: Dad humor is timeless and will always find a place on our phones.
In honor of Father's Day this weekend, we asked staffers to send in their favorite Dad Texts, and we've rounded up our seven top picks here. If you think your dad has a funny bone, take a look at these texts.
