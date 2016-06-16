My dad, for all his smarts and interests, isn't what I'd call an early adopter. It wasn't until I went to college that he finally gave in to buying a larger, flat-screen TV, getting rid of the small, boxy CRT I grew up with (you know, the one with the VHS player still included). He still isn't, and will likely never be, on Facebook or Instagram. And his voicemails are more businesslike in nature than they are conversational: Every message begins with him stating his full name followed by the time and date of the call.



But if there’s one area where he really excels, it’s texting: He’s witty, hilarious, and faster to respond than any of my friends. If we started to grow apart when I left home for college (I’m notoriously bad at answering calls and checking voicemails), texting brought us closer.



Given my dad’s texting prowess, I decided to use a pre-Father’s Day weekend visit to teach him something new: Snapchat. I’m a frequent snapper, and snapping has become a more regular form of communication with most of my friends than texting. It seemed only natural to want to snap with dad, too. (Plus, the thought of getting him to “wear” flower crowns and look like an alien was appealing, to say the least.)



As evidenced by his lack of Facebook and Instagram, my dad isn’t into social networks, so I knew getting him on Snapchat would be a challenge. I decided to warm him up by emphasizing that it would be a way for him to see more pictures of where I go and what I do. I was immediately met with resistance.



“What’s wrong with the telephone and text messaging?” he asked.



“This is different,” I said. “It’s all visual!”



“I don’t need another app,” he countered. “Why do I want this thing? I’m not doing some social network shit.”



“Because it’s fun!” I said. “Come on, at least let me show it to you.”



He gave in and I downloaded the app. My dad now had Snapchat on his phone! It was the beginning of a new era. After I dealt with the basics (username, email confirmation, and so on), it was time for the teaching to begin.



He wasn’t excited; I was thrilled.



“Okay,” I said. “So you can take a picture of something you’re seeing, or flip the camera around by pressing this, and take a picture of yourself. And you can write something on it!”



He was completely unimpressed. It was time to bring in the big guns: the filters.

