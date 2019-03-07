The Best Crossfit Gyms In NYC

New York City and Crossfit have one trait in common: they both have a reputation for being rather intimidating. With its intense weights, insider lingo, and cultish vibe, a Crossfit affiliate (aka "gym") may seem like the least-welcoming place of all time — kind of like New York City. But that's a common misconception about the workout, and the city, TBH. Crossfitters and the gyms they operate out of embrace newbies, and usually have classes appropriate for absolute beginners. And New Yorkers aren't that scary at all.
These days, there are thousands of Crossfit affiliates in the United States, and a whopping 31 affiliates in Manhattan alone. So, finding the right Crossfit affiliate for you and your goals is about as overwhelming as naming the best brunch spot in New York City off the top of your head.
In truth, there are a number of amazing Crossfit affiliates in New York City. If you're not sure where to go, we've rounded up the go-to gyms to check out. So, whether you live in Queens or work on Wall Street, here's where to go for a WOD — that's Crossfit speak for "workout of the day."