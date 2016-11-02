How do you think it got this scary reputation?

AM: "It's definitely kind of a macho environment. And it's definitely a group fitness trend that's more male- than female-driven. The tagline of the CrossFit games is 'the fittest on earth.' That's definitely an intimidating vibe. But the thing that I love about CrossFit is that it's hell, but it's never going to be more than a 20-minute workout. The rest of the time, in my experience, is always stretching, mobility, rolling out. And I think about my gym, and it's so touchy-feely. I call it 'church.' It's kind of the cult mentality, but I've never been in a community as diverse and inclusive as my CrossFit gym."



LP: "I think every single point will go back to 'it depends on what gym you go to,' but I think the gym is already intimidating enough, so doing the legwork to figure out which one fits your personality... That's a lot. And some people, after they fall in love with it, it just changes who they are. Like my friend — we can't speak about other things; we don't have anything to talk about, really, because it has consumed her brain and way of living. It's all she posts on Facebook. It's all she does. And it does feel like this cult. Maybe it's just the gym that she goes to that's done that to her. It's kind of frightening to me. I stopped going because there's a chance I could have witnessed results faster than normal and gotten addicted to that."



AM: "You were talking about beginners being overwhelmed and not having enough time. As a personal trainer, I had to study motivation and what keeps people going, and I think anything that's a barrier can be a real problem. It's really really hard to start exercising if you're not exercising. But, I will say the flip side of that is: The people I know who never worked out before, who were super unhealthy, discovered CrossFit. And I think because of the cult mentality, it has its ugly side of course, but it's such a motivator to feel like you're part of a community. And people keep going! It's one of the only exercise modalities that I know of that causes that kind of conversion, which I think is ultimately a super powerful thing."