“When you’re constantly testing yourself all the time, you are constantly failing,” says Moore about pursuing a fitness goal. “You have to learn to accept failure, embrace failure, and figure out from that failure, how can I get better next time? It’s not the end of the world that I failed this time. I might fail again tomorrow. And that’s okay. Let’s move forward. It’s the same in relationships. There are going to be hiccups. There are going to be bumps.”



I couldn’t help but reflect on my own past relationship hiccups and bumps — and how real that mind-body connection is. I’ve known mental anguish that has made me physically weak, willowy, and sluggish, and sometimes, literally sick. It’s fine to feel and emote, of course. But I saw these female contenders and suddenly wanted more for myself. When sadness, anxiety, or depression hits, I want my body to rescue my mind, not suffer along with it.



Committing to better yourself physically, mentally, spiritually — it’s very much like committing to another person. And so I began to unpack the significance of two people devoting their lives to each other in that context. Standing up and saying the words “in sickness and in health” in front of people holds a person accountable. The responsibility of such a promise is daunting, but it’s a necessary precursor to a journey. Moore elaborates: rough terrain could shake you, but won’t necessarily break you.

