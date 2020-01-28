Gal pals: we’re in the thick of winter — a season that brings Heattech, heavy fabrics, cozy layers, and sometimes, an increase in down-there issues due to the super-insultating duds that low temps require. More layers mean more sweat and the heightened possibility of nether-region irritation, and we’re already on the hunt for undergarments that will do the least harm in during this risky time.
Truth is, even though silky blends feel luxurious, the better fabric for your vagina when its insulated by layers of cold-weather gear is plain old cotton. “Cotton in general tends to be non-irritating to your skin,” says Raquel Dardik, MD, of the Tisch Women’s Health Center. “The external skin around your vagina is like regular skin, but just a little bit more sensitive. So if you have material that irritates your skin normally, you might have minor inflammation to the area.”
It's not just a skin issue, though. Cotton is known to be one of the most breathable types of fabrics out there, which makes it better for your skin — and also your vagina. “Most of the synthetic fabrics, as well as silk, are not that breathable,” Dr. Dardik says, “and for women who have sensitive skin and yeast infections, the most breathable material is really what works best.”
Why? Well, yeast thrives on moisture — so if you trap moisture in your fussy silk and mostly nylon blend underwear, you're creating a prime breeding ground for an infection (ouch). “Of course, if you're the kind of person who never has issues with vaginal irritation and infections, you can wear whatever you want,” Dr. Dardik says. But if you're prone to annoying vaginal problems, opting for underwear made up of mostly cotton — or at the very least with 100% cotton lining — is your best bet.
Still, we wouldn't want to deprive you of buying cute lingerie, low-key boy shorts, even the stringiest thongs that your underwear drawer needs. So for this edition of Hype Machine, we combed all of the reviews and rounded up the highest-rated cotton underthings for you, your wardrobe, and of course, your vagina.
