Truth is, even though silky blends feel luxurious, the better fabric for your vagina when its insulated by layers of cold-weather gear is plain old cotton. “Cotton in general tends to be non-irritating to your skin,” says Raquel Dardik, MD, of the Tisch Women’s Health Center. “The external skin around your vagina is like regular skin, but just a little bit more sensitive. So if you have material that irritates your skin normally, you might have minor inflammation to the area.”