Just like there are varying types of corsets throughout history (no one was wearing Victorian-style, waist-cinching corsets in Regency-era column dresses, for example), there are plenty of ways to wear a modern corset dress. They're not all revealing or have visible boning (though we've found plenty of those options too).To ease you into the trend, we've rounded up 16 corset dresses for first-timers and avid collectors alike. We want to assure you that there are various bustier-inspired frocks aside from the stereotypical mesh look, like casual dresses with a faint outline to even dreamy wedding guest-approved options . You'd be surprised how approachable the flirty frock could be and the difference the design makes in elevating a look.