Let's all give a hand to Bridgerton and the power of influence the Regency-era drama has on the latest fashion trends. No, we're not saying that people have decided to suddenly throw aside their sweaters and jeans for lavishly embroidered ball gowns. Instead, the show has reignited styles like opera gloves, empire waists, and sequins. Even the show's undergarments have sparked a trend. Corsets of all shapes, lengths, and styles are back in a big way, and the corset dress reigns supreme. And while a Bridgerton character wouldn't ever let her underpinnings be seen, in 2022, that's the least of our worries.
Just like there are varying types of corsets throughout history (no one was wearing Victorian-style, waist-cinching corsets in Regency-era column dresses, for example), there are plenty of ways to wear a modern corset dress. They're not all revealing or have visible boning (though we've found plenty of those options too).
To ease you into the trend, we've rounded up 16 corset dresses for first-timers and avid collectors alike. We want to assure you that there are various bustier-inspired frocks aside from the stereotypical mesh look, like casual dresses with a faint outline to even dreamy wedding guest-approved options. You'd be surprised how approachable the flirty frock could be and the difference the design makes in elevating a look.
To ease you into the trend, we've rounded up 16 corset dresses for first-timers and avid collectors alike. We want to assure you that there are various bustier-inspired frocks aside from the stereotypical mesh look, like casual dresses with a faint outline to even dreamy wedding guest-approved options. You'd be surprised how approachable the flirty frock could be and the difference the design makes in elevating a look.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.