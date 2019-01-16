The Best Cleansing Conditioners For Every Hair Type

All shampoos aren't your friend. At least, that's what a few stripping, harsh formulas have taught us over the years. While most liquid lathers are free of drying agents (we're talking about you, sulfates) and full of nourishing ingredients, some of them can leave your hair feeling (and looking) parched. It's why so many pros preach the importance of keeping a good conditioner in your routine to keep hair balanced.
But if you frequently shampoo your strands and find that your hair and scalp is dry, it may be time to consider adding a cleansing conditioner into the mix. Cleansing conditioners are designed to gently free your strands of debris, while softening and conditioning the hair at the same time.
"The right cleansing conditioner can work wonders on a variety of textures, especially curly and chemically processed hair," Jaxcee, color director at Hair Rules tells Refinery29. "Unlike traditional sudsing shampoos, they provide the perfect balance of detoxing your hair from dirt, sweat, excess oil, and product buildup, while not stripping your hair of its natural oils," she says.
Though you shouldn't totally eliminate shampooing — your hair needs a deep clean every so often — using a cleansing conditioner between washes can make a huge difference in the softness and manageability of your strands. Ahead, find our favorite formulas for different hair types.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.