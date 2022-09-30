Channel Catwoman This Fall With A Sleek Catsuit

Catwoman's signature uniform — the catsuit — has made its mark, and it's one of fashion's buzziest styles for 2022. We first witnessed the statement look on spring/summer 2022 runways, particularly Saint Laurent, and then on a string of celebs, such as Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Sandra Bullock for red carpet premieres, interviews, and events. Trendsetters have even adapted the fashion-forward piece for upscale date-night 'fits, GNO, and vacay ensembles. It's remained a favorite look and is now on its way to becoming a fall trend, especially with Halloween around the corner.
We've rounded up all sorts of snazzy catsuits, like colorful options inspired by Barbiecore's pink and neon yellow; sparkly '70s-inspired designs; and jazzy printed ones. Of course, we couldn't forget picks in Catwoman's iconic black. So whether you're debating adding a bit of pizzazz to Friday-night outfits or you're prepping for Halloween, you'll find your designated catsuit here.
