18 Bucket Bags To Buy When Mansur Gavriel Isn’t An Option

The bucket bag has a universally appealing shape: It's structured but not too structured, fashionable but not too trendy, and it's the happy medium between a too-large tote and a micro bag . It's also one silhouette that both luxury designers and mass retailers have gotten behind (with fervor) in recent seasons, churning out different size, color, and material variations left and right. And while the original cult favorite belongs to Mansur Gavriel , it's hard to walk into any store without seeing some type of bucket bag these days.