Tired Of Your Brunch Spot? Use These To Find A New One

It's hard to pinpoint when exactly Saturday brunch became as much of an institution as Sunday brunch. But now it's hard to walk down the street on either day without seeing people enjoying the festivities at sidewalk tables — because there's nothing like runny eggs, crisp mimosas, and maple syrup-drenched French toast to help start the day on a good note.
But sometimes, you find yourself in a rut. You've got your favorite standby spots, and you know exactly what to order at each. Plus, in cities as brunchable as New York, L.A., or San Francisco, there are way too many great picks to stay in your comfort zone every weekend. Luckily, there are plenty of foodie-driven apps that make exploring easy.
You already know staples such as Yelp and OpenTable — which are great — but there are newer apps that make it easier to find unique and delicious options off the beaten path. From chef-recommended dishes to crowdsourced picks, here are six great apps to download now so you can keep those bottomless mimosa refills coming for days.
But sometimes, you find yourself in a rut. You've got your favorite standby spots, and you know exactly what to order at each. Plus, in cities as brunchable as New York, L.A., or San Francisco, there are way too many great picks to stay in your comfort zone every weekend. Luckily, there are plenty of foodie-driven apps that make exploring easy.
You already know staples such as Yelp and OpenTable — which are great — but there are newer apps that make it easier to find unique and delicious options off the beaten path. From chef-recommended dishes to crowdsourced picks, here are six great apps to download now so you can keep those bottomless mimosa refills coming for days.