The Best Bronzers For Faking A Tan On Fair Skin

If you have fair skin , you know that bronzing can turn obvious and muddy-looking real quick. It seems so simple: You pick up a bronzer in a light shade, dust it ever so softly across your high points (you've done your homework on best bronzing practices ), and voilà — the perfect sun-kissed glow. Not so much. Upon inspection, there's nothing natural or subtle about the brown streaks running along the contours of your face. So, what gives?