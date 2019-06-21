The Best Bronzers For Faking A Tan On Fair Skin

If you have fair skin, you know that bronzing can turn obvious and muddy-looking real quick. It seems so simple: You pick up a bronzer in a light shade, dust it ever so softly across your high points (you've done your homework on best bronzing practices), and voilà — the perfect sun-kissed glow. Not so much. Upon inspection, there's nothing natural or subtle about the brown streaks running along the contours of your face. So, what gives?
Most likely, you've ended up with the wrong bronzer for your light skin tone — unfortunately, not all formulas are universally flattering. If you have a fair complexion, you have to be careful around formulas with shimmer or orange-y undertones. Your best bet is to stick with matte bronzers if you're looking to warm up your skin in a natural, non-obvious way (which, of course, you are).
Ahead, the bronzers that make fair skin look believably sun-kissed every time.
