Glamglow's New Eye Cream Sold Out In 48 Hours

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
While we generally ascribe to a "march to the beat of your own drum" M.O., there's something about miles-long waitlists and near-instant sell-outs that make us sit up and take notice. The latest case? Glamglow's brand-new Brighteyes eye cream, which launched two days ago and is already out of stock at Sephora. Yep, you definitely have our attention now.
The Hollywood-based brand is the purveyor of popular kaolin clay-based masks like Supermud, Flashmud, and Instamud, but this is its first-ever eye cream — a brightening blend of caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and peptides. While you missed your chance to rack up on those all-important Beauty Insider points by buying at Sephora, you can still find Brighteyes on Glamglow's website (for now), or preorder it at Neiman Marcus. And if you're still craving more, click through the slideshow to shop even more editor-favorite, brightening eye creams.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.