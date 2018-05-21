Self-care has a different meaning for everyone. For some, it's logging out of all social media accounts — especially when our commander-in-chief is on a nasty Tweet storm. Others like taking walks, baking cookies, meditating... whatever it takes to put your mental health at the forefront. This might be obvious given my profession, but my personal self-care routine involves masking. After a long, stressful day, there's nothing better than applying my favorite Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment with a brush and letting it harden as I binge Jane the Virgin. But lately, my schedule (and basically, my life) has become too hectic for me to even indulge in sucking my pores dry. The last three times I've masked, I've fallen asleep with the mud on my face — which wreaks havoc on my skin (because that's way too much acid in one sitting) and my silk pillowcases. Sure, there are plenty of hydration masks that don't require rinsing at all... but my main concerns are evening my skin tone and getting all that guck out of my pores.
Last week, Glamglow released a treatment that works just like my beloved mask, only in a fraction of the time. As in, less than a minute. The Instamud 60-Second Pore-Refining Treatment has all the makings of a "real" mask: bentonite and kaolin clay to clear your pores, witch hazel for toning, and aloe vera and licorice root to brighten. The difference with this new launch is that the ultraviolet-colored formula oxidizes on your face (instead of hardening) before you rinse it off. A Glamglow rep suggested using it in the shower — right after washing and toning, and before applying your serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. So that's what I did on a Friday before work. It didn't bubble as much as I expected, but I did feel the same satisfying tingle as I do when I use the Supermud... and had the same telltale glow afterwards, too.
What's more, my serums seeped in seamlessly, my moisturizer went on smoothly, and my face looked clear and radiant, even without foundation. But moreover, I walked into the office that day feeling calm and collected, without sacrificing time from my morning routine.
