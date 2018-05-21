Last week, Glamglow released a treatment that works just like my beloved mask, only in a fraction of the time. As in, less than a minute. The Instamud 60-Second Pore-Refining Treatment has all the makings of a "real" mask: bentonite and kaolin clay to clear your pores, witch hazel for toning, and aloe vera and licorice root to brighten. The difference with this new launch is that the ultraviolet-colored formula oxidizes on your face (instead of hardening) before you rinse it off. A Glamglow rep suggested using it in the shower — right after washing and toning, and before applying your serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. So that's what I did on a Friday before work. It didn't bubble as much as I expected, but I did feel the same satisfying tingle as I do when I use the Supermud... and had the same telltale glow afterwards, too.