The Reason Why This Mud Mask Is Sold Out At Ulta & Sephora

As George R.R. Martin wrote, winter is coming. And with the harsh biting winds, sudden temperature drops, and moisture-stripping radiators, it's almost guaranteed that our skin will need a little extra R&R all season long. (Fun fact: "Winter acne" is a very real thing.)
A vigilant masking routine is one of the answers to our seasonal skin-care woes and, luckily, Peter Thomas Roth's Irish Moor Mud Mask has a great balance of hydration and purification. This mask is made with volcanic ash, Irish moor mud, and activated charcoal, which decongests pores and minimizes oil, while seaweed and peat, a moss found in Irish bogs, injects the skin with essential fatty acids and much-needed moisture.
And beauty-lovers agree: This product is currently out of stock on both Ulta and Sephora's websites. Thankfully, we've put our beauty sleuthing skills to good use and rounded up four stellar alternatives to keep you masking all winter long. Click ahead for our picks.