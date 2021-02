12 Bralettes That Skimp On Hardware But Not Support

Bras can be awfully mechanical. Hooks, wires, reinforced straps, push-ups — these sound like the components of heavy-duty machinery and not something that’s soft, supportive, and gentle on the ladies. While there are certain occasions that warrant the lift and structure of a highly-engineered boulder-holder , sometimes we want the lite version. This is where the bralette comes in as a traditionally wire-free silhouette that skimps on hardware wherever possible.