These Boxing Day Sales Will Keep Your Cart Busy After Christmas

Listen, we get it. Gifting season is just about to end, and the last thing you want to think about is even more spending. But hear us out: after-Christmas sales are for you (and not the people you spent the whole month shopping for). Boxing Day is the sale holiday to spend your new gift cards , treat yourself to an NYE dress , and gift yourself everything you didn't receive over the holidays — and do it all while taking advantage of some major deals. This well-known UK shopping tradition starts right after Christmas, so set your sale alarms for December 26 to be the first to save plenty of $$$, and not just £££. Or bookmark this article — because who else can you trust for the latest deal-centric news? We'll keep you updated on everything you need to know, including the best brands to snag those end-of-the-year sales and their must-know promo codes.