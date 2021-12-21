These Boxing Day Sales Will Keep Your Cart Busy After Christmas

Listen, we get it. Gifting season is just about to end, and the last thing you want to think about is even more spending. But hear us out: after-Christmas sales are for you (and not the people you spent the whole month shopping for). Boxing Day is the sale holiday to spend your new gift cards, treat yourself to an NYE dress, and gift yourself everything you didn't receive over the holidays — and do it all while taking advantage of some major deals. This well-known UK shopping tradition starts right after Christmas, so set your sale alarms for December 26 to be the first to save plenty of $$$, and not just £££. Or bookmark this article — because who else can you trust for the latest deal-centric news? We'll keep you updated on everything you need to know, including the best brands to snag those end-of-the-year sales and their must-know promo codes.
What is Boxing Day?
Boxing Day is celebrated on December 26 by Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, and other "Commonwealth” nations. While there's no definite answer to why Boxing Day is called "Boxing Day," the most popular theory is that because household servants worked on Christmas Day in aristocratic England, landowners would give them "Christmas boxes" filled with gifts and food (as well as a day off to visit family) on the 26th.
Why are there sales on Boxing Day?
Ugh, great question! Boxing Day as a sales-heavy event became popular in the 1980s. It started off as the U.K.'s version of the U.S.' Black Friday with killer doorbuster deals starting at 5 a.m. And just like Black Friday became a worldwide phenomenon, so is Boxing Day. Countless brands are jumping head-first on the Boxing Day sales hype, and we're all for it.
What are the best Boxing Day sales?
You can expect some major deals from Nordstrom, Everlane, Girlfriend Collective, Urban Outfitters, Verishop, and so much more. We'll give you all the deets as soon as they're available, but for right now keep on scrolling to see when you're favorite deals will go live and the ones you can shop right now (no waiting required).
Fashion Boxing Day Sales
Nordstrom's much anticipated Half-Yearly Sale will start on December 24 this year and run through until January 2.
Everlane's End Of Year Sale starts December 24 through December 31, with up to 60% off hundreds of items.
Girlfriend Collective's Boxing Day sale starts right on Boxing Day, December 26, and runs until December 31.
On December 26, Huckberry is offering up to 40% for their End Of Year Clearance Event that ends on January 1.
Starting Christmas Day and ending December 29, River Isaland is offering up to 50% off select styles.
Tory Burch will offer an extra 25% off already-on-sale styles with code EXTRA from December 26 to January 9.
Maisonette will be hosting their End Of Season Sale right on Christmas Day until January 10.
Beauty Boxing Day Sales
Starting right now until January 3, Dermstore's Last Chance Sale has up to 30% off with an extra 10% off on select items with the code EXTRA10.
Sex Toys Boxing Day Sales
Starting today until December 31, Ella Paradis is offering up to 87% off select products with the code EOY.
Home Boxing Day Sales
Wayfair's End of Year Clearance starts today and will run until January 4. They are offering up to 60% off thousands of items.
Starting December 27, get 15% off the following Food52 bundles with the code BUNDLE15: Dressed To Impress Bundle, The Weekend Bruncher's Bundle, The Savy Commuter's Bundle, and The Sip Back And Relax Bundle.
Starting on December 26 through December 31, get 20% off everything on Gravity Blanket's site.
