Shop These Boxing Day Furniture Sales For A Much-Needed Home Refresh

As we inch closer to the end of the year, it's only natural we feel the urge to reset and refresh. Perhaps one of the best (and and most impactful) ways to upgrade your current situation is to reimagine your current living space — it is, after all, a place you're likely spending a lot of time in. It surely could use closer scrutiny: What furniture pieces no longer serves you? How can you spruce up unoccupied areas? Is it now time to replace what's been worn down? An overhaul may be due — whether you habitat in a small-space apartment or a spacious townhouse, every home deserves brand-new furniture once in a while. Plus, with all these end-of-year clearances and post-Christmas Boxing Day deals, you don't have to feel too guilty about acquiring a few investment pieces.
Ahead, we round up some of our go-to interiors and decor retailers for the best end-of-year furniture deals. Some of these shops may be hosting actual Boxing Day events. Others have quietly slashed prices of overstock items. Either way, now's a fabulous moment to scope out these slick discounts so your pieces can get delivered in time for your January reset. From design-centric coffee tables to fanciful headboards, get ready to bring some new homeyness to your digs.
Right now, you can score deals on a plethora of Wayfair offerings — like 40% off sofas, 60% off area rugs, 50% off dining furniture, and more — with prices slashed daily.
Whether you're in the marketplace for a new coffee table or accent pieces to round out your WFH office set-up, AllModern's 30% off end-of-year event offers plenty of gems.
Right now, the CB2 clearance section is chock full of stuff. Score up to 60% off on charming chaises, marble-top coffee tables, wooden bed bases, and more.
IYKYK — Blu Dot's Outlet is a treasure trove of modern furniture pieces. Best of all, it's an ongoing sale section that's regularly stocked with new styles, so check back for great deals through Boxing Day and beyond.
West Elm's massive end-of-season sale boasts up to 70% off, plus free shipping on many of the pieces. Furniture-wise, the wooden buffets and mid-century style chairs are exceptionally priced — but so are the smaller, softer goods like quilts, shams, and other luxe bedding.
Burrow is calling it its "New Year Sale," with up to 70% off furniture pieces perfect for that new-year refresh. (Select products are also applicable for deeper savings with code EXTRA10.)
By now you may be clued into the fact that fashion retailer Anthropologie is also brimming with stellar home pieces. From buffets to massive wall mirrors to seating, Anthro's living sale section low-key has it all.
Mosey on over to Bed Bath & Beyond's "Sale and Clearance" section for hot deals on literally anything and everything — bookcases, comforter sets, daybeds, quick-dry towels, and more. You can even get an extra 25% off your entire order when you sign up for Bed Bath & Beyond's texts.
Don't miss out on Pottery Barn's end-of-season sale — you can get up to 70% off in-stock and ready-to-ship furniture, bedding, decor, and more. Plush flannel duvet covers, nesting coffee tables, and even last-minute holiday home gifts at a deal are aplenty.
