Shop These Boxing Day Furniture Sales For A Much-Needed Home Refresh

Ahead, we round up some of our go-to interiors and decor retailers for the best end-of-year furniture deals. Some of these shops may be hosting actual Boxing Day events. Others have quietly slashed prices of overstock items. Either way, now's a fabulous moment to scope out these slick discounts so your pieces can get delivered in time for your January reset. From design-centric coffee tables to fanciful headboards, get ready to bring some new homeyness to your digs.