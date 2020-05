The Best Bike Seat Cushions, According To Comfy Riders

While it's still best to stay indoors unless totally necessary, we understand that be it for essential errands or an exercise in mental health & general wellness, you're going to need to go outside. However, in addition to being a great way to get a fun workout , biking can be a method of transportation that allows you to get to your destination while maintaining safe social distancing practices (as long as you're alone!). However, whether you have a trusty beach cruiser or a home workout bike, you may have experienced the unfortunate sensation of, ahem, targeted crotch and tailbone pain via a too-stiff saddle that hits in all the wrong places.