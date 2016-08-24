Maybelline Now Has Baby Lips Sticks — & This Is Where You Can Find Them

Most people's vacation itineraries include checking out a cool restaurant, perusing a local market, or spending a day museum-hopping. My personal favorite way to take in a country? Scoping out the best local beauty wares.
As good as we have it here in the U.S., there's a whole treasure trove of makeup and skin-care finds to score abroad. And some even come from our favorite brands. For example, Maybelline often launches products specific to a region's climate, says Trisha Ayyagari, SVP of Global Marketing at Maybelline New York. This can be anything from mattifying and oil-controlling products sold in countries like Thailand to humidity-resistant mascaras found in Japan.
These products are created based on global trends and consumer research, says Ayyagari. "Our objective is to launch as quickly as possible to be on time when the trend is hot," she adds. Beauty trends can vary from country to country, so it's important that brands stay on top of the emerging categories as they arrive.
But regardless of who they were made for, many of these buys have universal appeal — which makes it unfortunate that they're only available abroad. Check out the slides ahead to find the products you should add to your shopping list (and travel bucket list), ASAP.
As good as we have it here in the U.S., there's a whole treasure trove of makeup and skin-care finds to score abroad. And some even come from our favorite brands. For example, Maybelline often launches products specific to a region's climate, says Trisha Ayyagari, SVP of Global Marketing at Maybelline New York. This can be anything from mattifying and oil-controlling products sold in countries like Thailand to humidity-resistant mascaras found in Japan.
These products are created based on global trends and consumer research, says Ayyagari. "Our objective is to launch as quickly as possible to be on time when the trend is hot," she adds. Beauty trends can vary from country to country, so it's important that brands stay on top of the emerging categories as they arrive.
But regardless of who they were made for, many of these buys have universal appeal — which makes it unfortunate that they're only available abroad. Check out the slides ahead to find the products you should add to your shopping list (and travel bucket list), ASAP.