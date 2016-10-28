The Best Foreign Beauty Buys You Can Score Stateside

This story was originally published on July 2, 2016.



Every time we travel to a foreign country, we like bringing home a few souvenirs — even better when they're rare beauty finds that aren't available stateside. After all, if you’re a beauty connoisseur, you know that some of the very best buys come from abroad. Sure, these coveted foreign goods work, but they also hold an exotic allure because of their inaccessibility.



However, not all of us spend our summers jet-setting; plenty of us aren't going further than a foreign supermarket. Fret not if you’re not planning on racking up the frequent-flyer miles, because it's possible to shop previously hard-to-find items right here in the U.S. of A. In fact, we’ve tracked down exactly where you can score some of the top cult foreign beauty products.



The secret? All you have to do to find beloved Swedish hair products or sought-after South Korean skin care is branch out from your current shopping standbys. Read on for our guide to nabbing the best international beauty loot, no passport required.