We love a good lipstick and a luxe foundation (it'd be weird if we didn't), but we're much more likely to splurge on skin care. After all, when we have glowing skin, we barely wear makeup, anyway.
We know the products that makeup artists swear by — and our editors, too — but what about people whose jobs require them to put their skin front-and-center? Enter: beauty bloggers. They've taught us a whole lot about perfecting a cat-eye, but we're curious how they take care of their skin when the cameras are off.
Ahead, 12 bloggers share their favorite skin products, from drugstore cleansers to splurge-worthy creams.
