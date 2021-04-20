'Tis the season when the trees are filled with lovely blooms and so are our favorite frocks. Anthropologie’s summer-ready dresses have become a staple in the plus-size fashion community since the inception of its extended range back in March of 2019. The bigger-bodied online shopping community has this ethereal retailer bookmarked on its shortlist of plus-size retailers who do clothes for fat people right. With Sizes Ranging from 14W-26W and 1-3X, Anthropologie offers up a beautiful range of dress styles worthy of just about any warm-weather occasion — from weddings to picnics or just lounging around the house.
We handpicked the best summery dresses from Anthropologie's shimmering plus-size collection, selecting the styles with the most glowing customer praise. Click ahead into the brand's most wanted assortment of floral frocks, loose flowy house dresses, romantic tiered designs, and more.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
