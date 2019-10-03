"Costa farms surprises me every time with their products. This is my second purchase, first being the Fiddle Leaf Fig plant. Looked everywhere for a ZZ Plant that was big enough and healthy-looking in my budget. Costa Farms beats all the best prices compared online and in stores. Love my plant and love how it adds more value to my decor. I was so happy with my Instagram feature that my clients now are fans of Costa Farms.Let's talk about the plant itself. It came in a very carefully packaged box, shipping was super fast. Even in Georgia summer, the plant was fresh and healthy, zero broken leaves. The instructions were clear.My only suggestion to the vendor is to add summer and winter care, pruning, watering measurements as a bonus. Most of the plant killers like me can really benefit from that. Otherwise highly satisfied with the purchase."