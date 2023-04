Ah, Amazon . The online retailer has become a necessary evil in our life for all those things we realize we need ASAP, from cleaning product s to the elusive perfect-for-vacation 'fit... when the flight is in 48 hours. But in a world where everything can be yours in a few clicks (and brand names can sometimes just be a string of consonants with shady Photoshop), it can be hard to know which gadget is that can't-live-without-it buy and which is destined to become clutter after it fails to deliver. This is where we come in. We spend a lot of time looking for the highest-rated buys and best deals on Amazon , so we've learned a thing or two (and bought a thing or two) in the line of duty. From iPhone wallet cases and Airpods cleaning tools to silicone body scrubbers and toothbrush holders , these are the essential essentials R29 shopping editors have added to cart and are still loving. Click ahead to shop our editors' recently-purchased must-haves from Amazon.