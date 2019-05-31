Couples everywhere rejoice — turns out Airbnb isn't just for booking your next beach vacation. It's also the perfect place to find the wedding venue of your dreams. With listings around the world that range from whimsical to downright luxurious, Airbnb's unique spaces let you leave behind the world of cookie-cutter weddings to create a day that's completely your own.
Airbnb's affordable rental options also make destination weddings a possibility for couples on a budget. By combining your accommodations with your wedding venue, you save money and make preparing for your big day way less stressful. After all, there's already enough stress over the dress.
But with so many dreamy listings available, finding rentals that allow weddings onsite is actually super challenging (Pssst Airbnb, in case you're reading this, it should definitely be a filter!). To help reduce your legwork, we scoured the site for spots that were were not only suitable for events, but specifically mentioned allowing and supporting weddings. Now just be sure to book ASAP. We wouldn't want your date to be taken!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.