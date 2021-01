The free space that isn't already occupied by our bed is now a designated yoga spot, the empty few feet between our couch and TV now exists as a cardio zone, and streaming virtual classes are our new workout routines. The past year saved us major $$$ in monthly membership fees by forcing us to take our fitness journies into our hands. So, now that the clock's ticked us into 2021 amidst a slew of new-year deals, it's time to treat our personal trainer (aka ourselves) to some fresh slashed-price gear.