This Exclusive 40% Off Obé Fitness Promo Code Is For R29 Readers Only

The Obé Fitness site is comprised of Instagram-worthy colorful lighting, stunning exercise experts, and an eclectic class schedule that’s also 9-to-5-friendly, aka, it has, “too good to be true” written all over it. So, about a month ago, five members of the R29 Shopping team put its free trial to the test – after two weeks of sweaty selfies, addictive endorphins, and five fully extended memberships, any skepticism we had was completely debunked. In fact, we were so pumped by the uplifting, pulse-thumping Obé world, that we reached out to their team and scored anjust for R29 readers.