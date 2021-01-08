The free space that isn't already occupied by our bed is now a designated yoga spot, the empty few feet between our couch and TV now exists as a cardio zone, and streaming virtual classes are our new workout routines. The past year saved us major £££ in monthly membership fees by forcing us to take our fitness journies into our hands. So, now that the clock's ticked us into 2021 amidst a slew of new-year deals, it's time to treat our personal trainer (aka ourselves) to some fresh slashed-price gear.
The primetime to stock up on new home-gym equipment, bestselling moisture-wicking leggings, hyped-up yoga mats, and more fitness favourites is right NOW. We've rounded up every single standout sale happening from top activewear brands and popular workout-gear retailers across the web. Scroll on to score the good prices on everything from Nike to Lululemon and an endorphin-load of others in between.
