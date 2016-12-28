At this point, it's fair to say that our '90s obsession is slowly evolving into nostalgia for the 2000s. Kylie's matte brown pout is now veering nude and glossy; off-the-shoulder tops are inching back towards spaghetti straps. And — out of nowhere — the iridescent frosted lip is back.
Unfortunately, many of the beauty buys we played with back then are now long gone. Limited Too and its sparkle-tastic beauty section pretty much disappeared in 2008. Jessica Simpson's edible Dessert Beauty line only stuck around long enough to give us a toothache. And don't even get us started on trying to find the perfect shimmer puff for our legs, arms, and collarbones.
But good news: Many beauty brands today seem to be taking inspiration from our former Caboodles' stash. The new iterations might not be as out-there or playful as our former selves want them to be, but hey, we're adults now (kind of). Ahead, a few of the early 2000s beauty buys we wish would make a comeback — and their grown-up, modern-day replacements.
