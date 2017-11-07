Put A Belt On It! 7 Ways To Style Your Coat

Of course, if you love unexpected layering then you probably love fall weather; even if sometimes you're bummed that you've put so much effort into your outfit, only to cover it all up with a coat. Well, there's a styling trick often deployed in magazines and fashion shows that's now made its way onto street-style stars, who have inspired us to give it a shot. We're talking about wearing your belt over your coat. You might think to yourself "What? I'll look like the Michelin Man!," but would we ever steer you wrong? (Answer: definitely not.)