Put A Belt On It! 7 Ways To Style Your Coat

Leticia Menke
The "Upside Down" is in Hawkins, Indiana, but it's also been slowly creeping into the fashion world. Think back to summer, when lingerie-inspired bustiers suddenly switched their functional roles, and we started layering corsets over our shirts for a modest dose of sex appeal.
Of course, if you love unexpected layering then you probably love fall weather; even if sometimes you're bummed that you've put so much effort into your outfit, only to cover it all up with a coat. Well, there's a styling trick often deployed in magazines and fashion shows that's now made its way onto street-style stars, who have inspired us to give it a shot. We're talking about wearing your belt over your coat. You might think to yourself "What? I'll look like the Michelin Man!," but would we ever steer you wrong? (Answer: definitely not.)
Ahead, we've rounded up the best ways to incorporate your belt into your "outdoor outfit." Just remember the most important thing — it's all about the belt!

