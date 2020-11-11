At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 16, though I was still living with my grandparents at the time. Making my own money and the freedom that came with that really demystified the idea of money for me. As a child, money felt very magical: some people had it and some people didn't (we were the ones that didn't). Making my own money helped me to realize that no, actually, it wasn't some unattainable thing. It would be many, many years before I would claw myself out of debt and develop good financial habits, as most of my twenties were truly spent undoing the damage of childhood poverty and the poverty mindset. A lot of people don't realize that "growing up poor" means that not only are you starting from zero (or starting your adult life with debt), you are actively having to undo a lot of early problems. For example, I had my first tooth pulled at 19 because I couldn't afford to fix it and never went to the dentist or doctor as a child. Things like that.