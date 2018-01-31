A Week In Anchorage, Alaska, On A $53,000 Salary

​8 p.m. — ​Cancel my date with Z. and rush the dog to the vet. I'm so angry at myself for leaving it in her reach but grateful I saw the packaging before it was too late. I get to the vet and they check her in, get her vitals, and induce vomiting. Z. comes over and sits with me for a little bit. The dog is fine in the end; they check her stomach and don't find any of the chocolate so it's possible I may have overreacted, but honestly, I'd rather be safe than sorry — and this is the entire reason I have a savings account. The visit costs more than $200. I pay gladly because my dog is worth it. $225