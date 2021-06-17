Can you smell the deals in the air? Prime Day is right around the corner, but Amazon isn't the only place you can save up on home deals. Bed Bath & Beyond already has some of your favorite items on sale right now, so you don't have to wait until June 21.
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those big-box retailers you can always depend on. Whether it's getting your favorite vacuums (both AI and traditional) at a massive discount, or trying out new tech for your kitchen, now is a great time to invest. Keep reading to see our top picks from this sale, which lasts until June 22 (and here are some more home good sales if this one gets you in the mood to deck out your space).
Of course, more amazing deals are coming your way in just a few days thanks to Amazon's Prime Day. Don't forget to bookmark this article — you can check back in as more deals are added in the days to come.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 2,910 reviews
A vacuum and mop all in one, the Bissell Crosswave works on tile, sealed wood floors, carpet, rugs, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, and more. Especially engineered for homes with pets, the Crosswave separates fur and big debris from liquid so it doesn't clog any sinks.
Reviewers say: "The CrossWave Pet Pro has exceeded our expectations. Love this machine. Would highly recommend."
Rating: 4 starts out of 5 with 65 reviews.
The Shark Robot Vacuum is perfect for busy bees (like me!) who just can't find the time to vacuum a home every week. With its app, you can program no-go zones, so it can avoid objects and spaces like pet bowls or cords. Better yet, it automatically returns to its base to recharge without you having to do anything at all.
Reviewers say: "Truly the best robot vacuum I’ve bought so far. The app is simple and the options it gives you is amazingly helpful and useful! Hopefully a self emptying bin is coming because that would take this product to the moon!"
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 619 reviews
What's better than an air fryer? One that's also a pressure cooker. Plus, it comes with a TenderCrisp option to give your food an extra layer of crispiness. And if you live on frozen meats, it can cook and defrost it in 20 minutes. What else do you need?
Reviewers say: "I’ve had the Foodi for a few weeks and have used it to cook all but one dinner since! I gave away my food dehydrator, crock pot, and air fryer oven to make room for it and I’m so glad that I did. It works great and I love searing, cooking, and crisping everything in one pot for easy cleanup. I cook about 5 nights a week so I’m glad I made the investment."
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars with 106 reviews
This ultimate photo frame connects all your Google compatible devices and apps together for a seamless home experience. Turn on your TV, play a YouTube video, make a reminder note, make an appointment on your calendar, ask for the weather, turn on your lights, and so much more.
Reviewers say: "[It's] 10 times better than the Amazon Echo show. The screen is much sharper, bigger, and vibrant. Much better product."
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 479 reviews
This Calphalon 10-piece cookware set is the greatest combo of convenience and top performance. Made of hard anodized aluminum, the pots and pans are perfect for even heat distribution. The flat glass lids and the stackable pieces made of the same diameter are also a gift for storage. Plus, they have a nonstick surface that's safe to use with metal utensils.
Reviewers say: "By far the best investment and cookware I've ever had!! Even heating, easy cleaning and loving their durability."
