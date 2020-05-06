Michelle Obama’s Becoming Is Now The Most Inspiring Netflix Doc

Throughout her time as first lady, during her work in the years afterwards and in Becoming – both the book and the documentary – Michelle has established her mission. She wants young women, especially Black women, to know their worth. "I'm coming down from the mountain top to tell every young person that is poor, working class and was told – regardless of the color of your skin – that you don't belong: don't listen to them," she says. Those at the top already? She raises an eyebrow. "Don't even know how they got to those seats."