Why Michelle Obama Means The World To Black British Women

We don’t have a revered public figure whose presence is as prominent in politics as in pop culture. We don’t have a woman who gives you the impression that she really understands what you’re going through and actually gives a shit, too. We don’t have quite the same beacon of humility who radiates a lightness, even when the circumstances aren’t particularly pleasant. That’s a hell of a lot to place on one woman for sure, and it’s probably too much for any singular person to knowingly carry. But in a society that lacks a representative number of black women who are respected in the way this one is, we have no choice but to look to our Forever First Lady over in the States. We look to Michelle Obama, the uncontested matriarch of black womanhood.