Why Michelle Obama Means The World To Black British Women

I know you’ve heard about it. I know you were distressed when the tickets for her London talk sold out in minutes, and then freaked out all over again when you heard what she had to say . And I know you want to read this book. Why? Because we already feel like we know Obama's story and, inevitably, we want more. Her relationship with Barack has always come across as sincere and intimate, as does her adoration of her daughters Malia and Sasha. Obama's fierce commitment to girls' education has never felt like a House of Cards-style side project to keep the president's wife occupied – far from it. And if the cries for Obama to run for office herself are anything to go by, there's an international understanding not just of the fact that, yeah, she seems like a pretty cool person, but also that we really need someone like Obama in our line of sight. Her memoir promises to keep her there for a while.