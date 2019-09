6 Things I Learned From An Evening With Michelle Obama

The reason we were all gathered in Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on a bitterly cold Monday night was, of course, the recent release of Becoming, Michelle Obama's memoir. Anyone who's already read it will know that it's earnest, funny and revealing with a surprising level of honesty considering how contained her life had to be for those eight years in the White House. She invites us to know more about her relationship with Barack (yes, they had marriage counselling and she thinks it's wild that people aren't more honest about that), about having a miscarriage ( Malia and Sasha were conceived via IVF ) and what her modest, happy childhood was really like. But here, speaking to an audience of eager admirers, it was time for Obama to spill a little bit more.