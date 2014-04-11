Becky Cooper and Bridget Yorston are going back to their roots. The Australian designer duo behind Bec & Bridge met in school, instantly hit it off, and began creating their own "designer" denim by painstakingly hand-painting jeans — first just for friends and soon for the bouncers of Sydney's club scene. Fast-forward more than a decade and the twosome's successful label has started to gain momentum in the United States. Fittingly, this season's collection title, Indigo, is inspired by the blue threads that started it all.
But, "indigo" means much more than just denim; it's one of the oldest natural pigments in the world. It's also the name and subject of a large coffee-table book by Catherine Legrand, which the designers used as inspiration for their collection of cool, casual-yet-polished pieces. Already known for their killer body-con dresses and skirts, the pair explore fluid silhouettes in their latest range, while still maintaining the easy sexiness their customers love. Patchwork jackets and coordinates opened Bec & Bridge's Australia Fashion Week show and were followed by unfinished-edge chambray and indigo-denim tweed mixed with 3-D mesh, silk pinstripes, and batik patterns.
Ahead, take a peek at this gorgeous collection — and check out current Bec & Bridge favorites if you simply can't wait for the new line to drop.