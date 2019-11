But, "indigo" means much more than just denim; it's one of the oldest natural pigments in the world. It's also the name and subject of a large coffee-table book by Catherine Legrand , which the designers used as inspiration for their collection of cool, casual-yet-polished pieces. Already known for their killer body-con dresses and skirts, the pair explore fluid silhouettes in their latest range, while still maintaining the easy sexiness their customers love. Patchwork jackets and coordinates opened Bec & Bridge's Australia Fashion Week show and were followed by unfinished-edge chambray and indigo-denim tweed mixed with 3-D mesh, silk pinstripes, and batik patterns.