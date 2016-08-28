You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
There is no makeup tool more iconic than the egg-shaped wonder that is the Beautyblender. The sponge is a beauty-blogger, editor, celebrity, and consumer favorite — and for good reason.
If you haven't tried it, you might be wondering why a little pink sponge is getting so much praise in the beauty world. Well, it makes applying cream, liquid, and even powder makeup incredibly foolproof. How? When damp, it doubles in size and manages to provide a natural-looking, almost airbrushed finish with just a few taps.
The only downside? One Beautyblender costs $20, and although you can wash it with soap, most pros recommend replacing it every three months. So we don't blame you if you prefer a more affordable alternative. Fret not if this is you, because we've rounded up three other sponges that do the trick for a smaller price tag. Check 'em out, ahead.
