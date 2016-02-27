The Steps Your Beauty Routine Is Sorely Missing

We're not usually ones to complicate things — especially in our beauty routines. In fact, we're huge proponents of nixing unnecessary steps to make the process run more smoothly. But from time to time, we have to admit that going the extra mile can have major benefits for our hair, skin, and makeup. Taking the time to add an extra product, for example, can mean the difference between a so-so look and a dayum-girl one.
So, we've compiled a list of a few simple steps you can to take to improve your beauty regimen in a major way. And we promise: They're not complicated. From mists to glosses, click through to find the products that will seriously up your makeup game.
