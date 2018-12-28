10 New Beauty Products Our Editors Loved In December

Change is inevitable, and the next 12 months is bound to bring a lot of it. There are the new workout classes you'll love, the new restaurants you'll discover, and all the new shows you'll binge-watch. But when it comes to beauty products, it can be hard to ditch your faithful favorite for something new and innovative. What if it backfires? Trust us — even though you've been holding on to that same face wash for as long as you've been keeping that gym membership you never use — you've been missing out on a product that's even better than your signature.
In that spirit, we're sharing the new launches that won us over this December, from self-setting concealers to CBD balms. These products are the ones we couldn't stop talking about after they landed on our desks. Consider this your must-try list for 2019, and remember: Not all change is bad.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.